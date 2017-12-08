THIS WEEKEND! Thirstin Howl The 3rd And The Lo Lifes Presents Love And Loyalty Weekend At Miami Art Basel 2017

THIS WEEKEND! Thirstin Howl The 3rd And The Lo Lifes Presents Love And Loyalty Weekend At Miami Art Basel 2017

Like we always do around this time…

The good guys from the Lo-Lifes Family Miami and Lo Lifes general Thirsting Howl The 3rd are kicking off their Love And Loyalty Weekend festivities today that will last throughout the weekend.

Hosted by Hakim Green of Channel Live, the LL weekend features a myriad of art, music, breakdancing, fashion and and all around good time!

TheSource.com will be live and direct from the event with giveaways!

Come through Grandma’s House(yes, it really is Thirst’s grandparent’s house) located at 84 NW 26th Street in the Wynwood Art District in Miami. Check out the flyer above for the activities of each day.