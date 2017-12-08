Hollywood filmmaker Bryan Singer is being sued by a man who alleges that he was raped by the director when he was 17 years old.

In a lawsuit filed by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim claims that back in 2003, Singer offered to give him a tour of his yacht during a boat party outside of Seattle. Sanchez-Guzman states he was cornered in a room and Singer forced him to perform oral sex on him. Singer then allegedly raped the minor.

According to the lawsuit, Singer threatened to ruin Guzman’s reputation if he came forward with his allegation.

Per a representative, Singer denies the allegations and “will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.” He also is targeting Guzman’s lawyer Michael Egan, who had previously filed charges against Singer in the past but ended up withdrawing the case.

“Notwithstanding his track record, this same lawyer is coming after Bryan again,” Singer’s rep said in a statement (via Buzzfeed). “We are confident that this case will turn out the same way the Egan case did. And once Bryan prevails, he will pursue his own claims for malicious prosecution.”

Singer is best known for directing several of the X-Men films, as well as; The Usual Suspects, Superman Returns, and Valkyrie. He also produced numerous television series including House M.D., Legion, and Gifted.

Earlier this week, Singer was fired by 20th Century Fox from directing the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. There was reportedly on-set “chaos” and ongoing clashing between Singer and the film’s star Rami Malek (Mr. Robot). Rumors of Singer’s alleged child molestation have floated in Hollywood for years and it is unclear if those played any role in his termination.