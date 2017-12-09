Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

On Wednesday, Chris Brown revealed on Twitter that he has received 3-dozen plaques from the RIAA this year.

“40 PLAQUES THIS YEAR!,” he wrote. “Today the RIAA released 23 more certified platinum gold plaques that included 12xmulti platinum singles. 74.5 million single and album sales in the US.”

A few of Brown’s songs that have gotten certified platinum gold in the past include “Gimme That,” “Run It! And “Yo (Excuse Me Miss).” Brown’s latest addition follows a gold certification from the RIAA for his 45-Track album Heartbreak On A Full Moon which was released on Halloween.