The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. In addition to Okafor, The Sixers will also send shooting guard Nik Stauskas to Brooklyn in exchange for Trevor Booker and a 2019 second round pick via the New York Knicks.

The deal ends the stalemate that had kept Okafor on the bench for all but two games this season.

Once a prized piece of The Process, Okafor rapidly fell out of favor with the rise of star center Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid sent Jahlil Okafor some love, then sent some trash talk. 😂 pic.twitter.com/T70cRFEjWL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2017

Okafor made the first-team All-NBA Rookie team, but that disappeared into the distance as he not only dropped behind Embiid on the depth chart, but this year was demoted behind Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson. The Sixers are undergoing a franchise renaissance, armed with young superstars Embiid and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile Okafor has been cast aside, a casualty of a process that has moved on without him.

In Brooklyn, Okafor will get the chance to team up with the player who was selected before him in the 2015 Draft- D’Angelo Russell.

“This trade provides us with a good opportunity to bring in two young players who were high picks in recent drafts and give them a chance to succeed in our system,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.