Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

Earlier this week, Quavo released a snippet of song “Ice Tray”.

The song immediately stirred the Twitter streets as it seemed to be a Joe Budden jab. Now word is getting out that there will be a video for “Ice Tray” and that Migos are looking to cast lookalikes of all three of the hosts from Everyday Struggle which includes Joe Budden, Nadeska Alexis and DJ Akademiks.

Everyday Struggle and Migos first butted in heads in an infamous video at the 2017 BET Awards in June.

The casting call was found by Nadeska on the website Backstage and the specifics of the roles have now been removed. According to the listing details Migos will be shooting the video in Atlanta on Dec. 10th.

Budden shared his thoughts on “Ice Tray” with the panel of Everyday Struggle and he doesn’t appear to be too troubled by the diss.