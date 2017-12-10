Words by Megan Ambers

As the saying goes, “If you want something bad enough, go out and get it.” Well, two unidentified individuals took this literally, as they stole almost $8,000 worth of Air Jordan 11s from a Niketown store in New York.

According to the New York Post, on Monday, December 4, the two men entered the Niketown store on East 57th Street between Madison and Fifth avenue, and grabbed a carton of the yet-to-be-released Air Jordan XIs. The store was incidentally left unlocked after business hours when the thieves pulled off their robbery around 10 P.M.

A Nike representative has confirmed that only one carton of the sneakers were taken during the heist, and has since been recovered. Nike will “continue to cooperate with local law enforcement” on the situation. Niketown NYC will be relocating from its 57th Street location to 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue, unrelated to the robbery.