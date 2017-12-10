On Saturday, Azealia Banks took to Instagram to respond to a statement Remy Ma made earlier this week in an interview with HOT 97’s Ebro In The Morning. “When I came home it was nothing. It was tumbleweeds blowing through, as far as female artists in rap is concerned,” says Remy Ma alongside her husband Papoose.

Azealia expressed her opinion in response to Remy’s statement in an enraged Instagram post accusing her of releasing “old head rap,” lack of cultural influence, and primarily, constant Nicki Minaj sub throwing.

In the comment section of the post, Banks spilled the shadiest rhetoric as she attempts to define the state of female rap and the “Wake Me Up” rapper’s place in the culture.

“Your obsession with nicki Minaj is VERY UNHEALTHY. YOU ARE NOT IMPORTANT TO FEMALE RAP IM NOT SURE WHO LIED TO YOU AND TOLD YOU.” Banks goes on to comment, “You have no contributed a SINGLE ARTFUL THING TO FEMALE RAP. You tried coming for nicki and failed miserably now all of female rap is responsible for the tumbleweeds NICKI PAID YOU?!?!?! . Fuck all the way out of here girl!! You had to go on a scripted reality show to get ur buzz back, without love and hip hop NO ONE WOULD CARE ABOUT REMY.”

Some hours later, Remy Ma responded to the Broke with Expensive Taste rapper in two revealing Instagram posts which involve text messages between Remy Ma and Azealia Banks, where Banks is excessive with the bashing of Nicki Minaj and her music industry struggle. The once-friendly relationship between Remy Ma and Azealia Banks is also a rather unforeseen situation.

“@azealiabanks Ayo, I know you ain’t talkin about me, dog. You? What?! You been on my dick, you love my style…”

According to the exposed text messages, Banks was once struggling to get booked for shows, leaving her in a financial wedge. She also mentions the need to seek a psychiatrist due to her battle with depression. The Minaj trash talk appears when Banks says how Nicki Minaj’s “Black Barbies” (‘Black Beatles’ Remix) is about Remy, and later she is found praising Remy, calling her “one of my favorite rappers.”

In the second response post, Remy accuses the Harlem rapper of over a year’s case of stalking and declares she will start exposing those who “all of a sudden got amnesia.”

In recent times, Banks and Minaj “made up” through social media, after Banks issued an apology to Minaj for the years of verbal bashing she has released on behalf of her name. This may contribute to the Love Beats Rhyme star’s comfort level for vigorously issuing a response to Remy Ma.