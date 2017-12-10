Shortly after the arrival of the “Motorsport” video, Cardi B and Offset began to promote their collaboration song “Um Yea,” and fans are raving about the chemistry between these two — so much so that Cardi’s Twitter followers have her contemplating convincing Offset to do a collaboration album or mixtape.

“Um Yea” was released on Dec. 8 as apart of the Quality Control: Control the Streets Vol. 1 compilation project. In true Offset fashion, he exercises some of his best ad-libs, yet Cardi compliments his song presence with her unapologetic flow.

In addition to “Um Yea” the Control the Streets Vol. 1 project features the Migos, Lil Yatchy, Kodak Black, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Tee Grizzley, and more. You can listen to Cardi & Offset’s “Um Yea” and stream the entire new Quality Control project here.