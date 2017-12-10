Words by Megan Ambers

DJ Mustard and a friend were detained after a gun was discovered during a TSA screening at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, December 8.

According to reports from TMZ, Mustard and his associate was attempting to catch a flight out, when one of their bags were singled out for containing a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Police allege that both men tried to walk away without claiming the bag, but were stopped and detained by police officers. After being separated and questioned by authorities, surveillance footage determined that it was the friend of DJ Mustard that was carrying the firearm, which resulted in his arrest.

TMZ caught up with Mustard at the airport, who said “I didn’t bring no gun through here. I don’t know. I don’t know what they have on him. I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Mustard ended up leaving the airport, without catching his original flight.