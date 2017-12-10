Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is once again being hailed as a Yankees hero after news broke that the Marlins will send reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees in the biggest move of the off season.

Stanton led the NL in dingers and dominated the 2016 Home Run Derby. The “mound round of pound” will join a lineup with another 50-homer beast in Aaron Judge, who won Rookie of the Year honors for slamming a record 52 bombs and stealing the show at the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby in Stanton’s old backyard of Miami. The Yankees now floss the two best sluggers in the game.

Stanton will become the second MVP to be traded the following off-season, the first since the Yankees acquired Alex Rodriguez from the Texas Rangers after the 2003 season.

Unsurprisingly, while Jeter was being celebrated by Yankees fans Saturday, other analysts – along with Marlins fans – were blasting the five-time World Series champ.

A quick recap: Jeter bought the Marlins using mostly other people’s money, completely gutted them, pushed out a bunch of longtime employees, and traded their once-in-a-Generation player to the Yankees. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 9, 2017

Baseball teaming up with Jeter to give him a baseball team – and Jeter turning around and trading the MVP to his old team while screwing South Florida — feels like Wall Street fraud — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) December 9, 2017

The greatest trick Derek Jeter ever pulled was convincing the Marlins he wasn't working for the Yankees — Igor Shteyrenberg (@igor_s__) December 9, 2017

The Derek Jeter Era is officially underway in Miami, and the Yankees now boast not only the best two African-American power hitters in baseball, but a lineup that can rival the deep Yankees lineups of the Dynasty 90s.

The New York Yankees are back in the spotlight and this is great business for Major League Baseball.