Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

Rick Ross’ manager Black Bo has died, according to multiple social media posts from friends and supporters close to him. Ross shared news of Bo’s passing during a Friday night performance at Art Basel in Miami. “I know my dog Black would’ve loved to be here. Come on let me rap for my dog Black one time,” he said prior to performing “Hustlin”’at the event.

The cause of Bo’s death has yet to be released, but other people who know Bo, like Wale have expressed personal messages. On Instagram, Wale wrote “As the tears begin to chase each other down my face. As I try to combat the sadness of the new reality with the indelible memories us gave us. It still doesn’t seem real… it can’t be real! WHY is it real? Absolutely None of us have to try to think of the selflessness the genuine compassion and absolute loyalty for your friends your demonstrated daily…no sir, because those things are synonymous with your face. Those things are synonymous with your name. Those things…synonymous wit the very thought of you comrade.”

French Montana also shared a post of himself, Bo and Drake, saying, “My prayers go out to my brother @richforever and the rest of the family. I know this one hurt. I’m really hurt, shed a tear for u brother! We going miss you black,” he wrote.

It’s clear that Black Bo will surely be missed as a result of the continued outpouring of support and love.