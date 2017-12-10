Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate under fire for alleged sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s, apparently believes America was a better place at a time when slavery was still legal.

At a campaign event earlier this year, an audience member asked Moore for his opinion on when the last time America was “great.” Moore responded, “I think it was great at the time when families were united—even though we had slavery—they cared for one another…Our families were strong, our country had a direction.” The individual who asked the question was among the few African-Americans in attendance at the rally, according to reports.

In stating this, Moore seemingly implied he’d be able to overlook the enslavement of other human beings as long as families are “united,” an interesting perspective from a man accused of repeatedly preying on young girls.

Moore’s remarks were featured in an article from The Times in September, but resurfaced Thursday in a viral tweet from Eric Columbus, a former Obama administration official. “Can’t make this up—Roy Moore said in September that the last time America was great was when we had slavery,” Columbus tweeted.

Can't make this up — Roy Moore said in September that the last time America was great was when we had slavery. (h/t @reckonalabama)https://t.co/NMF4BCQ6ZS pic.twitter.com/XbpPtdifuS — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) December 7, 2017

The Moore campaign defended his remarks in an email, “Judge Moore clearly made his point: America is great when families and faith are strong. Judge Moore has never condoned slavery and to suggest such is recklessly malicious.”

Moore’s comments at the rally bring to mind President Donald Trump‘s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” which many have interpreted as a rallying cry to incite white nationalists. Trump has controversially endorsed Moore, despite widespread condemnation and the damning allegations the Senate candidate faces. Trump reportedly said “Go get ‘em, Roy!” during a recent phone call with the candidate.

A recent Big League-Gravis poll gave Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones (who isn’t accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls), a slight edge over the Republican. The poll of 1,276 likely voters showed Jones leading Moore 48 percent to 44 percent. The election is on December 12.

On December 4, Trump tweeted, “Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back!” Indeed, Trump apparently believes a man who was reportedly banned from an Alabama mall for harassing teenage girls would be “tough on crime” and is urging voters to support him.