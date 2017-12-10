Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

Steve Harvey is being sued for fraud by a former employee who claims that Harvey ripped him off in a bad deal by not paying him thousands of dollars he raised for Harvey’s charity. Harvey’s agent Todd Frank has denied the allegations saying that “It sounds fake.”

Ex employee Vincent Dimmock, who is pressing the charges for charity fraud, claims that Harvey hired him in April to help raise $20 million for the Steve and Marjorie Foundation as well as other ventures, according to TMZ. In return for raising the funds, Dimmock was said to receive 12.5 percent of everything he brought into the foundation.

In the lawsuit, Dimmock said he delivered $1 million to the foundation through his great connections. However, Harvey apparently has refused to pay Dimmock after finishing the job and seemed to have no intention of paying him at all.

Dimmock also claims that while working with Harvey, he gained insight into what Harvey really thought about his fellow entertainers. He revealed that during an investor meeting with Harvey in May, that Harvey blamed Oprah and Tyler Perry for giving him bad financial advice, and also claims that Barack Obama was the culprit behind his terrible meeting with Donald Trump.

However, with all of these allegations, Frank has supported Harvey in saying, “Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”