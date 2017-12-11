Comedian Hannibal Burress has been arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge after getting into a heated argument with cops in Miami.

Burress, 34, was arrested on Saturday at about 10.30pm, police said. Police said he became belligerent when they refused to call an Uber for him, and refused to leave a nearby bar when they told him he was too drunk to remain. The comedian was booked into Miami-Dade jail at 1.57am on Sunday and posted bail of $500 shortly before 6am, court records show.

A video shows him arguing with arresting officers in a slurred voice.

“Am I under arrest? For what?” Buress yells in the video, handcuffed and leaning against a patrol car.

“Explain what I’m detained for. What I am detained for?”

The officers advise him that they suspect him of trespassing, although no trespassing charge was later filed against him.

“You know y’all goofy as f**k,” responds Buress. “You don’t have probable cause for anything and you’re hella stupid right now.”

The officer eventually loses patience with Buress and firmly guides him down into the back seat of the radio car. The comedian’s friends can be heard in the background jeering and heckling the officers as they complete the arrest.

The incident began when Buress approached the cops and demanded that they call an Uber for him, according to charging documents reported by TMZ.

Police said that Buress, who had blood shot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, became angry and belligerent at their refusal. The funny man then entered a nearby bar and refused to leave when the officer told him he was too drunk to remain, cops said.

Buress hurled profanity and insults at the officer, causing a crowd to form, and refused orders to leave five times before he was handcuffed, according to police.

Buress is best remembered for a 2014 stand up routine that made reference to persistent allegations of sexual misconduct against Bill Cosby. After cell phone video of Buress’ bit went viral, multiple women went public with allegations that Cosby had drugged and raped them decades ago.