Words by Nick Slay

Multiple MTA train lines were shut down this morning in Manhattan after a reported explosion at 42nd St.

The epicenter of the activity was at Port Authority Bus Station which is located at 42nd St. and 8th ave. Details are sketchy at this time, however the 42nd stop for the E, C, A subway trains were evacuated by police this morning.

This was confirmed by a tweet by the NYPD this morning:

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

It was supported by another tweet by New York City’s Notify NYC Twitter handle:

Police Activity: expect traffic/transit delays and emergency personnel near W 42nd St btwn 8th & 9th Ave. Consider alt routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 11, 2017

The MTA says numerous trains are now bypassing Times Square and Port Authority.

Due to the incident the MTA confirmed the following changes:

Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 7 trains, and N, Q, R and W trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions, according to the MTA.

A, C and E Subway trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.

There is no S 42 St shuttle service in both directions.

According to police reports and by PIX 11 news at least one person is injured and there is one person was taken into custody after a suspected pipe bombing in Manhattan. This a developing story, please stay tuned to TheSource.com for further updates and developments.