Floyd Mayweather is doing more than boxing and launching his own businesses. The Money Team Music Group presents their Hip Hop recording artist, Lil Jamez.

Jamez released his new single “Too Much Money”, and he proves it in the visuals. The video kicks off with Jamez rocking Moncler apparel from head-to-toe matched with his TMT chain. His impressive Lamborghini appears in the screen and then the beat drops. Jamez and his team get bagged but the Hip Hop police, but it doesn’t look like anybody is snitching. Jamez certainly has the next trap hit. Young Thug and A$AP Rocky both make cameos in the video.

Check out the full video for “Too Much Money” above.