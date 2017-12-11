The hype that followed the single release of Migos, “Motorsport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B is not over just yet. What if Jay-Z hopped on the track to do the remix? Well while we may not have an actual verse from Jay we have something just as good. Rising rapper/Producer BboyStance went viral after posting a video of himself impersonating Hov while he freestyled over the track, and he definitely came with the heat.

With lyrics like “pull the top down in the winter time, my off season is summer goals” I adjust different, I am just different, and “I got Bitcoins, you got big coins, we invest different” Bboy absolutely captured the essence of Hov’s flow. From his ability to ride the beat, to his usage of double entendre’s, all while dropping some knowledge. To hear the verse watch below.