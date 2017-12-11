Jeezy Announces The “Cold Summer” Tour In Preparation For The Release Of ‘Pressure’ LP

Grammy nominated multi-platinum rap superstar Jeezy builds up to the December 15th arrival of his highly anticipated new studio album Pressure, with today’s announcement of the “Cold Summer Tour” set to open at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on February 7, 2018. The 6-week, 31-city U.S. tour with special guest Tee Grizzley will wrap up on March 23rd at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The “Cold Summer Tour” exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale at Jeezy’s website base will take place Tuesday, December 12, Thursday, December 14th, at www.JeezyShop.com. Coinciding with today’s tour announcement, all album bundles purchased on www.JeezyShop.com will automatically come with the exclusive pre-sale ticket access code. Tickets and exclusive VIP packages go on sale to the general public on PRESSURE album release day, December 15th.

Underscoring Pressure’s release, Jeezy surprised fans by releasing the star-studded tracklist for the album, which includes Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Diddy, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and more. Earlier, fans were treated to a cinematic album trailer on his social media, which revealed the December 15th date and diamond-encrusted cover art, while teasing an unreleased track off the album. JEEZY has also been foreshadowing PRESSURE’s theme on social media for several weeks with the #TrustYaProcess hashtag, meaning trust in oneself to overcome life’s most difficult challenges – Jeezy’s motto for reaching new heights throughout his legendary career, never cracking under pressure.

JEEZY “COLD SUMMER TOUR”

Date City Venue

Feb. 7 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim

8 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues Las Vegas

9 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre

11 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

15 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

18 Minneapolis, MN Music Hall of Minneapolis

21 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago

22 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

23 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

24 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

25 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

26 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland

28 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston

Mar. 1 Providence, RI The Strand

2 New York, NY Playstation Theater

3 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

4 Washington DC The Fillmore Silver Spring

6 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

7 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

8 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach

9 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

10 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

11 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

15 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

16 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

17 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans

20 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas

21 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

22 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston

23 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom