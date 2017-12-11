Grammy nominated multi-platinum rap superstar Jeezy builds up to the December 15th arrival of his highly anticipated new studio album Pressure, with today’s announcement of the “Cold Summer Tour” set to open at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on February 7, 2018. The 6-week, 31-city U.S. tour with special guest Tee Grizzley will wrap up on March 23rd at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The “Cold Summer Tour” exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale at Jeezy’s website base will take place Tuesday, December 12, Thursday, December 14th, at www.JeezyShop.com. Coinciding with today’s tour announcement, all album bundles purchased on www.JeezyShop.com will automatically come with the exclusive pre-sale ticket access code. Tickets and exclusive VIP packages go on sale to the general public on PRESSURE album release day, December 15th.
Underscoring Pressure’s release, Jeezy surprised fans by releasing the star-studded tracklist for the album, which includes Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Diddy, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz and more. Earlier, fans were treated to a cinematic album trailer on his social media, which revealed the December 15th date and diamond-encrusted cover art, while teasing an unreleased track off the album. JEEZY has also been foreshadowing PRESSURE’s theme on social media for several weeks with the #TrustYaProcess hashtag, meaning trust in oneself to overcome life’s most difficult challenges – Jeezy’s motto for reaching new heights throughout his legendary career, never cracking under pressure.
JEEZY “COLD SUMMER TOUR”
Date City Venue
Feb. 7 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim
8 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues Las Vegas
9 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theatre
11 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
15 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
18 Minneapolis, MN Music Hall of Minneapolis
21 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago
22 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
23 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
24 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
25 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
26 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland
28 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston
Mar. 1 Providence, RI The Strand
2 New York, NY Playstation Theater
3 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
4 Washington DC The Fillmore Silver Spring
6 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
7 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
8 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach
9 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium
10 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
11 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
15 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
16 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
17 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans
20 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas
21 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
22 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston
23 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom