URL (Ultimate Rap League) took it back to the essence on Saturday (12/9) when they hosted their most recent event, Smack Vol. 1. Taking a break from the bright lights and big stages and putting the focus back on what got everybody to fall in love with the culture in the first place, the hunger. Just 2 emcees standing face to face and battling it out to see who is the superior talent.

The event took place in a private setting with limited guests allowed to be in attendance and the details were kept very secret until the day of the event. The card featured a mix of battle raps most respected emcees and to say that they delivered what fans were expecting and hoping for would be an understatement. Nearly every battler involved put their heart and soul into their rounds and showed that they deserve to be spotlighted on the worlds most respected battle league, the URL.

The veterans and up and comers were both represented properly with Iron Solomon making his return to the URL stage in a classic battle vs Rum Nitty, and rising star Nu Jerzy Twork showing the world that he’s here to stay in a great battle vs one of the battle raps top lyricists JC. Overall, the event was a huge success and even has battle rap legends such as Murda Mook and Hollow Da Don anxious to get back in the small room and show the world that they can still compete in smaller settings.

The event can be purchased on PPV for $40 at watchbattlelive.com and the quality is top of the line. Die hard fans and casual fans alike are sure to be thoroughly pleased with the outcome of this incredible event.