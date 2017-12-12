The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is now a Golden Globe-nominated thespian. Mary J Blige has received not one but 2 nominations for her work in the critically-acclaimed film, Mudbound. Based on the novel of the same name by Hillary Jordan, the film centers around two men who return home from World War II to work on a farm in rural Mississippi Delta. The two must adjust to post-war life and deal with the racism in the South. Blige plays Florence Jackson the matriarch of the family who works on a farm with her family. In the Netflix film, Blige received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a film and also received a nod for Best Original Song for “Mighty River” along with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson. Go ‘head MJB!

The 2018 Golden Globes will air Jan. 8, 2018 at 8 pm EST on NBC.