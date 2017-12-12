Kenya Barris is once again bringing the funny to ABC. The Black-ish creator has partnered up with Alec Baldwin and Julie Bean for a straight to order comedy series with the mouse house. The yet-titled sitcom centers on an opinionated, stuck in his ways television star whose career has started to dwindle. According to Variety, the actor moves in with his progressive daughter her girlfriend and child they are raising. Barris, Baldwin, and Bean will all serve as executive producers for the series, with Barris and also writing for the show with the possibility of Baldwin starring in it.

This marks the third series Barris has with Disney. Barris is currently helming the fourth season of Black-ish which has garnered two Golden Globe nominations for ABC and is gearing up to debut of its spin-off Grown-ish on ABC’s Freeform network