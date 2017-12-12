Brand Nu is back with a brand new single entitled, “Ooh Wee”.

The Chicago R&B crooner sings about a woman with that good “ooh wee”. The sensual track was packed emotion, and had a captivating video to match it. You may have noticed that this is the first video uploaded to Nu’s YouTube channel, but it already has over 10,000 plays and he always had a passion for music.

He was involved in the Church’s choir and his mother bought him a guitar when he was younger. His style is influenced by the bodies of work from Erykah Badu, Tank, Bilal and Beyoncé. You can hear some of these influences in his debut album Hollywood Love. The first single, “Smoked Me Out” is performing extremely well, and “Ooh Wee” is sure to follow in its steps.

Check out the video above.