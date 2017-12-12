Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his lady Lauren Hashian announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child, and it’s another girl.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement- IT’S A GIRL, Lauren Hashian and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” Johnson wrote.

This will be Johnson‘s third child in total. He has a 16 year old daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson with his ex- wife Dany Garcia and a soon to be two year old, Jasmine Lia with his current girlfriend, The Jumanji star couldn’t be more excited and thrilled to be the only man in his castle. “All girls, one dude, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” He writes.

Congratulations to the couple while they await their new bundle of joy.