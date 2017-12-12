Eminem Will Go On US Tour For The First Time In Four Years

Eminem Will Go On US Tour For The First Time In Four Years

Eminem is planning to put on his first American concerts in four years.

In an interview with Pollstar, the emcee’s agent Cara Lewis revealed he “will be touring next year on select dates, his first U.S. performances since 2014.”

Shady’s album Revival drops on December 15, features from Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Pink, Kehlani, and more. He also performed “Walk on Water” and “Stan” during his SNL appearance, and dropped his latest single “Untouchable” last week.

Keep it locked for when the dates get announced.