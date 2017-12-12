It appears that LaVar Ball may get his wish after all. Last week, Ball announced that both of his younger sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo signed with agents, which could end any chances of them playing college basketball. One of his wishes is to have both of his sons LiAngelo who recently withdrew from UCLA and LaMelo who was pulled out of Chino Hills high school in October, to play for the same overseas team while preparing for a potential NBA career.

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN announced that both 19 year old LiAngelo, and 16 year old LaMelo have engaged in serious meetings to discuss signing with pro basketball club Prienu Vytautas.

They both have signed a one- year deal and should be expected to join the club in the beginning of 2018.

“We engaged in serious talks with several teams, and Vytautas made the most sense as LaMel and LiAngleo work to develop as professionals and set a foundation for their careers. It was critical to find a situation in a competitive league that works with both of their short and long term goals,” the Balls’ U.S. based agent, Harrison Gaines wrote.

Blessing to sign as a pro, thanks to everyone that supports us A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:16pm PST