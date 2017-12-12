The Racist Identity of Keaton Jones Mom Has Surfaced, Donations to GoFundMe Are Being Retracted

The Racist Identity of Keaton Jones Mom Has Surfaced, Donations to GoFundMe Are Being Retracted

An 11-year-old boy from Tennessee, Keaton Jones went viral this weekend after his mother, Kimberly Jones posted a video clip on Facebook Friday night (Dec 8) of her son speaking out against his school bullies. The Tennessee sixth grader questioned the mindset of bullies after emotionally explaining their ways with him.

If you haven’t seen this already, please watch it… a message from Keaton Jones about bullying. pic.twitter.com/luAh7kdkPS — UberFacts (@UberFacts) December 11, 2017

The video clip gained over 15 million views on Facebook before it migrated to Twitter, where Keaton started to attract volumes of attention from athletes, celebrities, and public figures, who were all apparently touched by Keaton’s distress.

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker is the first noted case of fame-bound support as he read a Buddha poem and offered Keaton’s family tickets to the New Year’s Eve Titans vs. Jaguars game, which was shared on Twitter. University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd and former NFL player Donte Stallworth volunteered to visit the sixth-grader in school, sealing Jones’ local support system. The President of the UFC Dana White offered to bring him to the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas for a field day and on Instagram, celebrities such as Cardi B, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and several more shared posts showing their support for young Keaton.

Keaton’s mother Kimberly set up a GoFundMe account for Keaton, which raised over $55,000 in just three days.

It was not long until the true motive behind the Keaton Jones social media fiasco was revealed. Community internet trolls found the Facebook page of Kimberly Jones and the profile reportedly features pictures of herself with family and friends rocking the Confederate flag. The post that made the most noise was made in August, where Jones’ is on a rant directed towards blacks about the conversation about racism and slavery. “…If you aren’t bleeding, no bones are sticking out & you can breathe, STOP crying!,” Jones August Facebook status writes.

The exposure of Kimberly Jones’ racist reality went viral particularly on Twitter after film producer and activist Tariq Nasheed blew up the circumstance in a nice lengthy tweet.

That viral video of #KeatonJones talking about being bullied is heartbreaking, and I feel sympathetic towards that child.

But his mom, Kimberly on the other hand, is a suspected racist who makes very problematic posts bullying Black protesters #TheIrony pic.twitter.com/NUhidunP8z — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 11, 2017

Celebrities who donated to the #StandUpForKeaton GoFundMe are now in high regrets for the donation and have started to retract their donations. Earlier today, MMA fighter, Joe Schilling blew up the #StandUpForKeaton campaign when he shared a conversation been himself and Kimberly Jones on Instagram. Schilling denounced racism while Jones’ was unapologetic about her profound Facebook rhetoric and showcased her white supremacist nature when she responded with, “What happened to us whites sticking together and helping one of another against the predator?” The post prior is a video of Schilling making claims that Keaton’s mother is “just running a money scam.”

@kimberlyjones_38 WELL WELL WELL AS YOU ALL KNOW I FUCKING HATE RACISIM TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT SOMEONE CLAIMING TO BE KEATON’s MOM HAD TO SAY FUCK THIS BITCH!! Now this might be a fake account pretending to be his mom. But this person who is doing the go fund me account needs to be put on blast A post shared by Joe Schilling 🦍 (@joe_schilling) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:21am PST