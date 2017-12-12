Words by Roman White

President Trump is under fire for a controversial tweet targeting New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

In an early morning tweetstorm, President Trump calls Senator Gillibrand “lightweight” and says that she would “do anything” for campaign contributions. Critics of the President as well as Senator Gillibrand herself view Trump’s remarks as sexual innuendo.

Trump’s attack comes after a host of women in Congress, including Gillibrand, call for his resignation as accusations of sexual harassment re-emerge against the President.

Senator Gillibrand responded Tuesday in a press conference calling Trump’s remarks a “sexist smear attempting to silence my voice” and responded to Trump on Twitter saying, “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputed the claim that Trump’s early morning tweet was sexist saying that anyone who felt that way has their minds “in the gutter.” Huckabee Sanders claims that Trump was referring to Gillibrand being beholden to donors when taking a political position.

Several women of congress have spoken out about Trump’s tweet including Massachusetts Senator and Trump rival Elizabeth Warren. Warren responded to Trump’s tweet claiming that Trump was trying to “bully, intimidate and “slut shame” Senator Gillibrand with the hashtag #ShePersisted.

A wave of sexual harassment accusations have forced members of congress to resign from their positions. Democratic Senator Al Franken and Democratic House Representative John Conyers recently announced their resignation for similar claims as well as Republican Senator Trent Franks who plans to resign at the beginning of next year.

Sexual harassment accusations have also plagued the Alabama Senate election. Republican candidate Roy Moore is being accused of sexual misconduct with teenage women during his time as District Attorney more than 30 years ago. Moore, the Republican candidate, has denied any claims of misconduct and refused to remove himself from the Alabama Special election. Alabama votes December 12 to decide their next senator in a close race between Moore and his Democratic opponent Doug Jones.

Sexual Harassment accusations against Trump started prior to the election after the Washington Post released a 2005 recording from an Access Hollywood bus of Trump detailing sexual assault on a hot mic. Trump later apologized for the recording although new reports claim Trump has privately denied the authenticity of the tape.

Following the tape’s release, several women came forward with claims of sexual harassment of then Candidate Trump, which denies.