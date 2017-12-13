The presence of Tiffany Haddish in mainstream comedy and film cannot be avoided, especially in recent times. Her excelling performance in the summer box office smash Girls Trip is the most notable this year and has modified Haddish into an A-list celebrity. Such blatant acclaim for the film’s widely popular reception makes the Golden Globe snub, pretty obvious.

Jada Pinkett Smith, costar with Haddish on Girls Trip, did not take the Golden Globe snub to lightly, and found it imperative to share her thoughts.

On Monday afternoon, fairly after the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced, Pinkett took to Twitter to state the obvious which wasn’t yet a viral topic, the Tiffany Haddish, and Girls Trip nomination snub. “I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won’t,” tweets the renowned actress.

Eighteen hours later, she decided that she will actually go on to speak about the disputatious matter. Jada exposed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organizers of the Golden Globes who vote on the awards, for refusing to screen the film and not holding a press conference.

The Menace II Society actress expressed how she is baffled by the Golden Globes for having the audacity to invite her breakout costar to present at the award ceremony concluding the most probable purpose behind the maltreatment is nothing other than pure racism. She goes on to single out Hollywood, saying the systems in place must learn how to consider the notion of the diverse concepts that lie in its artistic format.

Pinkett goes on to examine the prestigious award nominations, by shedding light on The Big Sick Movie nom snub and the mis-categorization of the what she calls “one of the most prolific films of the year,” Get Out as a comedy. She ended her vital Twitter rant with a message that secures her purpose for speaking out. “Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It’s all about growth. Love.”

 

 