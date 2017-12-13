The presence of Tiffany Haddish in mainstream comedy and film cannot be avoided, especially in recent times. Her excelling performance in the summer box office smash Girls Trip is the most notable this year and has modified Haddish into an A-list celebrity. Such blatant acclaim for the film’s widely popular reception makes the Golden Globe snub, pretty obvious.

Jada Pinkett Smith, costar with Haddish on Girls Trip, did not take the Golden Globe snub to lightly, and found it imperative to share her thoughts.

On Monday afternoon, fairly after the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced, Pinkett took to Twitter to state the obvious which wasn’t yet a viral topic, the Tiffany Haddish, and Girls Trip nomination snub. “I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won’t,” tweets the renowned actress.

Eighteen hours later, she decided that she will actually go on to speak about the disputatious matter. Jada exposed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organizers of the Golden Globes who vote on the awards, for refusing to screen the film and not holding a press conference.

I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

The Menace II Society actress expressed how she is baffled by the Golden Globes for having the audacity to invite her breakout costar to present at the award ceremony concluding the most probable purpose behind the maltreatment is nothing other than pure racism. She goes on to single out Hollywood, saying the systems in place must learn how to consider the notion of the diverse concepts that lie in its artistic format.

But yet… Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Pinkett goes on to examine the prestigious award nominations, by shedding light on The Big Sick Movie nom snub and the mis-categorization of the what she calls “one of the most prolific films of the year,” Get Out as a comedy. She ended her vital Twitter rant with a message that secures her purpose for speaking out. “Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It’s all about growth. Love.”