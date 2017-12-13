In an NFL season filled with injuries, it’s good to see one of the greats returning to the field.

Green Bay Packers all-world quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who’s been out since October 15th after breaking his collarbone against the Vikings and having to undergo surgery, says he’s been medically cleared to return to the field again.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday he and Rodgers both felt the two-time NFL MVP was ready to return. He was cleared by the team’s medical staff on Tuesday, following a thorough review of his bone scans. Rodgers had surgery on Oct. 19, when he had two plates and 13 screws inserted to help the bone heal.

Rodgers, 34, threw for 1,385 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions before his injury. Sunday’s game against the Panthers (9-4) has serious playoff implications and the Packers hope Rodgers can give them the boost they need to reach the playoffs for a ninth straight season.

At 7-6, the Packers believe they have a realistic shot at making the playoffs with a returning Rodgers. For that to happen they will need to win out the last three games.

Rodgers in the playoffs could mean trouble for the rest of the NFC.