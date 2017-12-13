Words by Jasmine Johnson

Do you remember when Beyonce released a surprise visual album, and she shocked the whole industry? We do!

Bey came out with her fifth self-titled album which was released four years ago today. The visual album had fourteen tracks and 17 visuals. It was inspired by a short film to illustrate her songs and production. It includes several of feminist things, love, and relationship issues.

At the time she was on tour, and creating a body of work. After her Kentucky stop on the tour, a 30 second promo visual album was released on her Instagram page. The album was a secret since there was no prior promotion. It just suddenly appeared on iTunes, and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard charts that weekend. The album spawned five singles including “Drunk in Love,” “XO,” “Partition,” “Pretty Hurts,” and “Flawless,” which was remixed featuring Nicki Minaj. Beyonce went on to sell over 800, 000 copies worldwide. It became the fastest-selling album in history on iTunes at the point. That next year, it had a platinum edition after her release of the record “7/11.”

Peep the Instagram video the night she released her visual album.