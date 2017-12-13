“Styles that are POPPIN and CARDI B approved.”

Cardi B has teamed up with one of her favorite designers Steve Madden, to curate a collection of her favorite shoes and eyewear from the brand. The campaign released a mini-video series titled Daily Tips With Cardi B, which are five short clips showcasing the rapper sporting her favorite items, and of course, her sassy commentary.

A vast array of items in several neutral and bold colors and styles, a few pieces from the collection include DOMINIQUE, a thigh-high statement boot with an extra tall stiletto heel, DAISIE, a classic pointy pump with a tall heel, SATISFIED, a lace-up stiletto heel bootie, and US-FOXY, a platform, retro style boot.

In an interview with Refinery29, Cardi told the publication that she’s loved Steve Madden ever since she was a little girl.

“I’ve loved Steve Madden since I was a little girl. Back then, I died for a pair of Steve Madden shoes. I love how [his shoes are] affordable but [still such] great quality. Every girl can’t afford “bloody shoes,” so I like that I can partner with a shoe company many girls can afford!”

Steve Madden!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:14pm PST