Dad of the year alert. The rapper had the sweetest message for his babygirl.

Chance the Rapper recently played weather man on WGN’s Morning News broadcast, and on December 12, the Chicago native posted a cute video on Twitter with a few of our favorite childhood friends. Surrounded by Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and the Cookie Monster, Chance and the Sesame Street crew sent hugs, kisses, and plenty of cookies to his daughter Kensli.

Just got done at work, see ya soon baby. pic.twitter.com/tFskWH8bVk — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2017

Chance the Rapper also posted a clever, pun-intended clip featuring Oscar the Grouch.