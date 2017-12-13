The CW network announced, the new Greg Berlanti-produced superhero show Black Lightning will debut Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following a brand-new episode of The Flash. Which ought to make for a very Happy New Year. Check out the new trailer below.

Family is power. #BlackLightning premieres January 16 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/Lr2KJvGNov — Black Lightning (@blacklightning) December 12, 2017

As DC’s answer to Marvel’s Luke Cage, Black Lighting became the first black character to headline his own series when he was created by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eden 40 years ago in 1977.

Based on the characters from DC, Black Lightning follows Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in the neighborhood seeking to get away from gang violence.

Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity. But after too many nights with his life on the line and see the effects his alter ego was inflicting on his family he settled into being a principal and dad.

Williams leads a cast that features Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain as his daughters, with Christine Adams, Damon Gupton, and James Remar. Jill Scott was cast as the villain Lady Eve.

Between Black Lightning, and Marvel’s Black Panther and Luke Cage, 2018 will be a definite year to showcase black superheroes.