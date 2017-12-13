Donald Trump may not own a sports franchise, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t influential in sports. Sports Business Journal named Trump its most influential person in sports business this year. How Sway?

Each year, @sbjsbd names the most influential people in sports. This year’s #1 is…Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/jybgmamveF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 11, 2017

The award recognizes the person who has had the most influence — whether that be “positive or negative” — on sports business throughout the year, according to publication. Past recipients include NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger and ESPN president John Skipper.

Sports Business Journal said Trump carried a great influence on sports in 2017 with “his angry, loud, and visceral rhetoric that has divided the sports industry and caused massive reaction, response and reflection.”

Trump’s year in sports prominently features his battles, mostly via Twitter, with NFL players for their protests during the national anthem. In addition, Trump feels like the league fails to address kneeling players by mandating them to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” He also withdrew the Golden State Warriors’ invitation to the White House after their championship victory Warriors guard Stephen Curry said he wouldn’t go.

Trump’s recent battles with LaVar Ball probably clinched the award for him.

Only two athletes made the list of the 50 influential people in sports — LeBron James (23rd) and Colin Kaepernick, who came in at #50.