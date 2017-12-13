Ghostface Killah’s musical consistency deserves some type of honorary degree. Back in 2013, the Wu-Tang Clan legend teamed up with LA producer Adrian Younge to create their mafioso story themed concept album, Twelve Reasons To Die. At the time, Detroit’s own Apollo Brown touched based with Ghost to curate his own version of the concept album, The Brown Tape.

The rich soul-boggling production of the Detroit beatmaker compliments the captivating rhymes of the Supreme Clientele emcee and his brotherly guest features, Masta Killa, U-God, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, Killa Sin, and the RZA as he eloquently narrates throughout the ballard.

Upon its initial release, The Brown Tape was available in a highly exclusive manner in the format of a limited edition cassette tape. Fans were still able to stream the gem on Bandcamp, but of course, for a very limited time.

Most likely out of the will of a strategic measure, Ghost and Brown will reissue The Brown Tape in January of next year, 2018. The reissue is set to drop on Jan. 26th and will accommodate eleven songs.

Hopefully, the reissuing of The Brown Tape is a sign of the coming of Supreme Clientele 2. In a recent interview with Revolt, Ghostface revealed that Supreme Clientele 2 is about “85 percent done,” leaving fans in the emotion of burning anticipation.

Pre-order the issue of The Brown Tape over at Bandcamp, here.