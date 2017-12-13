Retired NFL football players Marshall Faulk and Donovan McNabb are among several NFL Network employees included in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former NFL Network wardrobe stylist.

In addition to the players, former NFL Network employee, Jami Cantor, also named former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger, who’s now president of sports commentator Bill Simmons’s media group.

Cantor worked as a wardrobe stylist with the NFL Network from 2006 until she was fired in October of 2016.

Here is an outline of what each one of former players is accused of according to Cantor.

Faulk – “Instead of saying good morning, Mr. Faulk greeted (Cantor) by fondling her breasts and groping her behind,” the lasuire said. “As time went on, Mr. Faulk became more aggressive, such as inviting (Cantor) to his hotel room, stroking and pulling out his genitals in front of her, pointing to his crotch and asking Plaintiff, ‘when are you gonna get on this already?’” the lawsuit said. “He also pinned (Cantor) against a wall, demanding oral sex while he pulled his pants down.”

McNabb – Accused in the suit of texting her explicit comments. Those include him allegedly asking her if she “was a squirter” and asking her to “CUM to dinner with him,” among other things.

Sapp – Accused of coming into the bathroom as Cantor was preparing a wardrobe and urinating in front of her despite her telling him to get out…. Cantor also said that Sapp gifted her sex toys as Christmas gifts three-straight years and showed her nude images of women he’d slept with.