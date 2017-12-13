Things seemed fine between Migos and Joe Budden until one-third of the rap trio, Quavo posted a preview of a new song ‘Ice Tray’ dissing Budden. After dropping the track, the group went on to cast a Joe Budden look alike as well as the rest of the members of Everyday Struggle, Dj Akademiks, and Nadeska Alexis. “If a n—a hating, call him Joe Budden,” Quavo teased in the snippet; leading Budden to respond, “@quavostuntin i am your OG & you will respect me as such.”

This beef first started earlier this year at the 2017 BET Awards on the red carpet interview between Migos and the Everyday Struggle crew. Dj Akademiks mentioned that Takeoff did not have a verse on the group’s biggest hit Bad and Boujee, making a joke out of it. However, Takeoff did not find that very amusing; “You said I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee?’ Does it look like I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee?’ he replied. Co-host Joe Budden intervened by cutting the interview short then dropping the mic, this leading to a brief altercation before security stepped in.

The video imitates the crew of Everyday Struggle from a haters point of view. In the visuals, the original show title is replaced with Old Rappers Struggling as Joe complains about the success of the new rap generation. To see, watch the snippet below.