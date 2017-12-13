More details regarding the sexual assault case that was formed against Miguel earlier this year has surfaced.
Earlier this year back in March Miguel was accused of sexually assaulting a student from the University of New Mexico named Xian Bass. Bass took to Instagram to announce her claims on the sexual assault after taking a picture with Miguel at a Club appearance . Bass expressed “It was a cute little photo but right after we take the photo he reaches down my shirt and takes my breast out my top”.
Below is the Instagram post Xian Bass posted about her assault back in March:
Dear Miguel, I used to be a fan of your music. I was a fan of your music until you blatantly disrespected my body in a public place. There is nothing I did or said that warranted this disgusting display of entitlement, rape culture, and male privilege. I approached you respectfully and you still decided my body was not sacred enough to be treated as a human being. After we took this photo, you took it upon yourself to grab my breast and remove it from my shirt WITHOUT CONSENT. You then proceeded to look at my naked breast with such a disgusting look on your face. It’s still embedded in my memory. The sneer of your lip and salivating mouth is making my stomach turn. I really don’t understand why you would do that to someone who approached you as a fan. I’m beyond disgusted right now. Are you used to treating random female strangers this way? Have you gotten away with this in the past? Well, it stops HERE and NOW. I will not sit in shameful silence and allow sexual assault to be normalized. #toxicmasculinity #maleprivilege #violated #rapecultureisreal #celebrityprivilege #iwasntaskingforit #speakup #speakupspeakout #nomiguel
In a new Spin Story Bass includes additional details regarding the insult and she shares that she filed a police report of the assault that same night. The LAPD who are investigating the case told Bass that before an action can be taken against Miguel other woman would have to come forward. For months Miguel has been dismissing the sexual assault claims and he still continues to not speak on the situation. Today his publicist has issued a new statement on his behalf: “I felt I had already addressed how bizarre and twisted this accusation was when I was asked about it in March. Her story of what transpired is not accurate and the accusation is unfair and unwarranted.”