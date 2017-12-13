More details regarding the sexual assault case that was formed against Miguel earlier this year has surfaced.

Earlier this year back in March Miguel was accused of sexually assaulting a student from the University of New Mexico named Xian Bass. Bass took to Instagram to announce her claims on the sexual assault after taking a picture with Miguel at a Club appearance . Bass expressed “It was a cute little photo but right after we take the photo he reaches down my shirt and takes my breast out my top”.

Below is the Instagram post Xian Bass posted about her assault back in March:

In a new Spin Story Bass includes additional details regarding the insult and she shares that she filed a police report of the assault that same night. The LAPD who are investigating the case told Bass that before an action can be taken against Miguel other woman would have to come forward. For months Miguel has been dismissing the sexual assault claims and he still continues to not speak on the situation. Today his publicist has issued a new statement on his behalf: “I felt I had already addressed how bizarre and twisted this accusation was when I was asked about it in March. Her story of what transpired is not accurate and the accusation is unfair and unwarranted.”