Nas Shades Lonzo Ball After Lakers Lost to the Knicks

Who knew Nas could be a twitter troll?

The Queens legend appeared to throw some shade at Lonzo Ball on Instagram after the Los Angeles Lakers rookie said that “no one listens to Nas anymore,” on his family’s Facebook reality show, Ball in the Family. Lonzo added that “real Hip Hop” in his eyes is Migos and Future.

Great Win Knicks! A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Prior to Tuesday night’s Lakers-Knicks game, Ball showed up to Madison Square Garden wearing a sweatshirt with his face on Nas’ classic Illmatic album.

Wow. Look at the hoodie Lonzo wore to MSG tonight. Disrespecting the GOAT once again?!?? Go get ‘em, Frank pic.twitter.com/FL4Ztdvhty — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 12, 2017

Even the Utah Jazz rookie, Donovan Mitchell, couldn’t believe Ball would don a hoodie with a picture of himself across the cover of the album cover he claimed nobody listened to anymore.

He ain’t disrespect Nas like that…wow — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 13, 2017

Ball finished the team’s 113-109 overtime loss with 17 points, six assists and eight rebounds in 40 minutes of play.

Not bad for his Garden debut, but the hoodie wasn’t a great look.