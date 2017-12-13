October’s Very Own, popularly known as OVO, is back at it again with another collaboration. The collective partnered with Canada Goose for the seventh consecutive year to release their biggest collaboration to date. The limited-edition capsule comes with a complete assortment of wintery-weather unisex accessories including, shearling pilot hats in pink dawn and steel grey, merino wool toques and sophisticated scarves in sterling heather and black, boreal beanies in black and heather grey, and parkas, made for both men and women, in pink dawn and steel grey colorways over a refined satin fabric.

Available now, you can purchase the OVO x Canada Goose collection online at octobersveryown.com and canadagoose.com. You can also purchase the collection at Canada Goose retail locations at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto and CF Chinook Centre in Calgary. The capsule costs from $95 to $1,095.

This is one of many October’s Very Own apparel collaborations. They recently linked up with Timberland to release an OVO edition of Timberlands. The 6-inch boot comes in wheat and Black, with gold accents. Each boot comes equipped with fur around the sock liner. You will be prepared for harsh weather conditions rocking the OVO Timbs, as they feature a thick vibram outsole and waterproof Gore-Tex material.