Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former ‘Apprentice’ contestant who works as an adviser for President Donald Trump, is reportedly leaving the White House next month.

According to reports, Omarosa “resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” while also noting that “her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018.”

However, according to Urban Radio Networks Washington bureau chief April Ryan, Omarosa got into some kind of conflict with White House officials, who then had her escorted from the building.

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Omarosa first became associated with President Donald Trump all the way back in 2004, when she was a contestant on his reality TV series “The Apprentice.” She again appeared on Trump’s show in 2013, when she was invited to appear on his “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” series.

She was a major surrogate for Trump during the 2016 presidential election, and she was given a plum job as a political aide in Trump’s White House.