Even though the year is winding down, Chris Brown has no intentions on slowing down by releasing his new track “Going At It”.

After releasing his 45 track album Heart Break on a Full Moon and earning over 40 gold platinum plaques Chris Brown continues to end the year off strong by releasing more new music. Chris Brown released a new single this morning that was not able to make the album. Breezy comes through with his latest single “Goin At It” delivering another playful, upbeat track for the ladies.

Listen below: