Words by Leslie Monet

Both Rihanna and SZA have had a phenomenal year, but before 2017 comes to an end, they’ve come together to sprinkle even more Black Girl Magic on their fans.

Fenty announced their latest lipstick collection Mattemoiselle on Tuesday, and soon after a gorgeous photo of the “Love Galore” singer was posted, advertising the release date. She rocked a ravishing dark green shade fittingly named “Midnight Wasabi.” For the Instagram photo, SZA switched up from her normal Chaka Khan-inspired hair, to a sleek ponytail with a long braid showing off her stunning features, and the dope Fenty lippie.

But, this isn’t the first of time the two powerhouses have collaborated. SZA has writing credits for the song “Consideration” from Riri’s 2016 ANTi album. The album earned the Bajan superstar a spot on the “Most Streamed Artist in 2017”, with no music released this year.

Needless to say, Rihanna has a natural knack for discovering the diamond in the rough. SZA is now nominated for 5 Grammy awards this year including, Best New Artist and Best R&B Performance for “The Weekend”. It’s ironic because it was just last year when people didn’t even know who was the young singer featured on Rihanna’s album.