Sneak Peek: FOX’s ‘Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas in Harlem’ Hosted by Steve Harvey

FOX is in the holiday spirit, getting festive with a night of holiday programming on Thursday, December 14 at 8pm/7 central time with a brand new special, “Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas in Harlem” on FOX.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the celebration will feature some of the nation’s top musical acts offering renditions of their favorite Christmas songs, including performances by Snoop Dogg & Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony and DMX.

Along with the well-known acts, the show will showcase Apollo’s legendary long-running, live talent competition – which provides a platform for up-and-coming artists to perform in front of the toughest audience in the world. The Apollo audience is famed as one of entertainment’s most boisterous and brutally honest and those contestants who don’t win over the crowd risk being booed off the stage.

Additionally, “The Real” co-host and actress Adrienne Houghton will co-host the all-new holiday-themed episode alongside Harvey.

