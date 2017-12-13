VIDEOS: FOX’s ‘Taraji White Hot Christmas’ Behind-the-Scenes and First Look Clips

Golden Globe-winning star of “EMPIRE” and co-star of blockbuster smash Hidden Figures, Taraji P. Henson, is back this holiday season to spread goodwill and some holiday magic in the third annual music and variety special.

Spreading holiday cheer, FOX is celebrating the festive season Thursday, December 14 with “Taraji White Hot Christmas” special. The one-hour event will feature renditions of classic holiday songs by entertainment superstars, including Chaka Khan, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Jussie Smollett, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa and the Ying Yang Twins.

The holiday extravaganza will also feature appearances by DJ Khaled, Taye Diggs, Jay Pharoah, Method Man, Tituss Burgess and Niecy Nash, among other surprise guests and performances.

TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment, Taraji P. Henson, Jane Mun, Greg Sills and Vincent Cirrincione, and premieres Thursday, December 14 at 9/8c on FOX.

