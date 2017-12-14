Looks like all is good between 50 Cent and Starz network.

50 Cent signs a new multimillion-dollar with STARZ that will see him sticking around at least until 2019.

A source told TMZ that the deal, which runs through September of 2019, is set up for 3 projects in total, “Black Family Mafia,” “Tomorrow, Today” and a third series that will be announced later.

“Black Mafia Family” is reportedly inspired by the story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, which will serve as the intersection of the drug industry and the music industry, whereas the other upcoming series “Tomorrow, Today,” is being described as a super-hero vigilante story.

“This deal recognizes how Curtis’ abilities have gone beyond music and business to include acting and show creation,” noted Starz boss Chris Albrecht of working with 50. “We’re pleased to continue our relationship and bring new projects to his current and future fans.”

“I am extremely pleased to expand my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate,” 50 Cent said. “This investment in my television and film ventures through G-Unit Film & Television will launch a wide range of new original scripted and unscripted programming I’m looking forward to everyone seeing.”

As usual, 50 Cent let his feelings be known on social media.

Still think I'm NOTHING😈? Ok watch what I do now. I'm just getting started, you know I'm a nightmare for a HATER. #denofthieves A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

December has been a good month for the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper who won a big court case earlier this month involving Power. The rapper was sued by two men who claimed that he ripped off their idea for a play they wrote called “Dangerous.” 50 Cent eventually won the case with the judge pointing out several different TV shows and movies with a similar storyline including Breaking Bad, Empire, Narcos, Scarface, and more.