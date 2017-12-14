Chinx Drugz may finally see some justice after being fatally shot two years ago in a drive-by shooting in Queens.

TMZ reports that a man named Quincy Homere, 32, was arrested on Thursday in New York City. Homere was charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the murder of the Queens rapper.

FOX 5 NY’s news reporter, Lisa Evers, caught the arrest on camera. The suspect had his face covered as policed hauled him in the car, with reporters asking him questions along the way. There’s still no word on a motive or how police connected this man to the incident.

Chix Drugz was only 31 when he died from multiple wounds to the torso. There was another victim in the car who was left badly injured. A year before he left, the Coke Boy blessed the stage at The Source’s inaugural Source 360 block party. Check it out below: