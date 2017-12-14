Disney has acquired 21st Century Fox’s film and TV studios in a landmark deal worth over $52 billion.

The arrangement covers the movie studio 20th Century Fox, the company’s TV production arm 20th Century Fox Television, Fox-owned cable networks, including FX and National Geographic, and the company’s stakes in international networks like Star TV and Sky, which Fox is planning to acquire full ownership of before the sale is completed.

The mass media and entertainment conglomerate will gain a majority control of Hulu in the deal, with Fox’s 30 percent stake giving Disney a controlling interest of 60 percent. Comcast and Time Warner will be reduced to minority stakeholders, with 30 percent and 10 percent stakes, respectively.

Mother Of Baby Jesus!!

Disney Acquires 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 Billion Landmark Deal. pic.twitter.com/Z9aill9hHX — Aryan Goswami (@davidjanssen23) December 14, 2017

Simpsons predict everything RT @BlacpireMag: 21st Century Fox getting bought by Disney was predicted by the Simpsons in 1998! #DisneyFox pic.twitter.com/L4Z88vKPh8 — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) December 14, 2017

As Disney looks to launch its own over-the-top network in 2019, having a critical mass of popular franchises is key. After the deal closes, they will control movie franchises such as Avatar, X-Men, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four. Just as importantly, Disney gains control of Fox’s TV studios, which created The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Modern Family.

The deal comes amid shifting consumer trends in the media industry, accelerating an “arms race” for content that has been jumpstarted by Netflix and Amazon, which are siphoning off consumers from traditional media companies. Disney now holds most of the big Hollywood franchises with an iron fist.