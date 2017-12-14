You see, any new school hip-hop artist that makes the decision to recognize the veteran emcees of this culture will always gain lucid kudos from the true hip-hop audience, which spans out to four generations. In a recent interview with Montreality, Trap artist Famous Dex admits that the current phenomenon of trap music, which has also been heralded as drug user music, is not real music and goes on to praise the lyrical potency of hip-hop veterans Jay Z, Nas, Mobb Deep, Wu-Tang Clan, Redman, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, and more.

“Shout out to Jay coming back. That’s a big up to Jay coming back real hard, 2017 with 4:44 album,” says Dex. “My whole life is through his whole album.”

Dex believes the wave of energy that comes with being a trap artist and listener is so extreme, one will basically deplete their ability to listen to an emcee such as Jay Z, because the musical concept of the “Story of O.J.” spitter puts listeners into a “calm” mood, as Dex describes, in contrast to the hyperactive reflex of trap music.

“If you want to hear real music, go listen to 4:44, go listen to DAMN, go listen to Nas. If you want to be entertained and hype, go listen to me, go listen to Lil Pump…go listen to Uzi….Cardi…that’s the new wave…”

The balanced understanding owned by Dex can be considered as reasonable. He goes on to confess that trap artists are strictly entertainers and they are simply enjoying the fruit that comes with such lifestyle.

“What we do is entertainment, it’s all…we just having fun,” Dex admits. “I thank God I’m getting a check for having fun. I’m being myself at the end of the day.”

It’s pretty blatant Dex is well versed, in his own type of right, on the identity of hip-hop veterans, especially Lil Wayne. The Chi-town artist goes into jiffy of recalling his favorite Weezy rhymes and stamps the Young Money notable as the G.O.A.T. while wishing him a speedy recovery.

A general reality that the hip-hop community can agree on, especially when it comes to being an artist in the likes of an emcee, rapper, or DJ, is you must know who the greats are not only out of respect, but for the sake of grasping the proper stance of this culture which will aid in sharpening one’s skill set.

Watch Famous Dex’s interview with Montreality, below.