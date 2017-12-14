Net Neutrality is the standard that Internet providers give equal access to all legal web content. Following weeks of protesting, the Republican majority of the Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to loosen Obama-era regulations in place for the Net services.

The rules have been in place since 2015, and banned cable and telecom companies from blocking or slowing down apps. In addition, under those rules, broadband providers are prohibited from prioritizing websites or apps in exchange for special deals. However, they did reassert one of the net neutrality rules: Net providers including, AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, have to disclose what they do with web traffic to their users.

Broadband companies have been saying that they do not intend to aggravate their users by blocking, prioritizing, or slowing down any web traffic as a result of the repeal. However, Net Neutrality advocates are rallying to protest the vote. They argue that the repeal will give broadband companies to act as a gatekeepers of the Net, and prioritize their own video streaming services. They’re reportedly planning a lawsuit against the FCC’s vote.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who voted against the rules, kept emphasizing that there wasn’t a problem to be solved when the rules were put in place in the first place.

What is responsible for the phenomenal development of the Internet? Certainly wasn’t heavy-handed government regulation. The Internet wasn’t broken in 2015, we were not living in some digital dystopia. … It is time for us to bring faster, better and cheaper Internet access to all Americans.

Large tech companies like Netflix, Google, and Facebook have supported strict net neutrality rules. But Republican FCC Commissioner, Mike O’Rielly, argues that people are worried about the repeal for no reason. “I’m simply not persuaded that heavy-handed rules are needed to protect from hypothetical harm,” O’Reilly said.

Many people voiced their opinions in regards to the repeal via Twitter.

We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 14, 2017

Congress has the power to reverse the FCC’s regulation dismantling net neutrality protections. Add your name now to protect our free, fair, and open internet. #NetNeutrality https://t.co/uJyZKuUFi8 — ACLU (@ACLU) December 14, 2017

This is an egregious attack on our democracy. The end of #NetNeutrality protections means that the internet will be for sale to the highest bidder. When our democratic institutions are already in peril, we must do everything we can to stop this decision from taking effect. https://t.co/8GGrJFMdrU — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 14, 2017

Remember all those “WhY iS TwiTter sTilL FreE?” tweets….. yea look what the fuck y’all done did. #NetNeutrality — Eli from the 4th house♋️ (@EskimoEli) December 14, 2017

I’m going to post this while I still can#NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/p7h9MTtMxd — Jesse Sosa (@Wumbonus) December 14, 2017

We're very disappointed that the FCC voted to repeal Net Neutrality despite it clearly not being what the people want. We encourage everyone to continue to voice their opinion to their local members of congress – the fight is not over. Start here: https://t.co/yxCc4SRGjE — Discord (@discordapp) December 14, 2017

When ur too poor to pay for the whole retweet cause of #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/i8DCV2jHD6 — Lil Pump = GOAT (@RaheemFootball) December 14, 2017